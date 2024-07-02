Union leaders for thousands of deputies and jail guards say they plan to petition voters for the substantially higher wages they haven't received from Harris County leaders.

"It is dangerous. You are not safe. We don't always have the resources, the patrol deputies or investigators to help. Help us, help you, together," said David Cuevas, President of the Harris County Deputies Organization.

Cuevas' plea comes in advance of what would be a "groundbreaking" request of local voters to grant more than 3,000 officers the right to collectively bargain wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Citing polls which constantly show public safety is the top concern of Harris County voters, FOX 26 asked Cuevas if he believes deputies would prevail in a countywide referendum?

"I know we will, because we understand what's at stake here. This is public safety. There are people being murdered daily. This is the murder capital of Texas in Harris County, and it is going to require additional resources, personnel, and funding. And at the end of the day, we are here to protect and serve, and we need help and resources to get that done," said Cuevas.

Despite recent Commissioners Court approval of modest wage hikes, Cuevas says Harris County pay for deputies is at least 20% below peer agencies.

"We are not able to hire people. We are not able to retain personnel. Something has got to give and we are at that breaking point," said Cuevas.

If approved by voters, collective bargaining would allow the Deputies' union to negotiate contracts with the County. As in the case of Houston firefighters, if the parties can't agree, an independent arbitrator would listen to both sides and determine a legally binding settlement.

"The choice would be are you standing firm with public safety or are you against public safety? The choice is yours," said Cuevas speaking directly to voters.

FOX 26 has learned the deputies union will have the support of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"Our agency works closely with the Harris County Deputies’ Organization and I support collective bargaining. Our deputies deserve the right to negotiate in good faith over the terms and conditions of their employment," said Gonzalez.

Cuevas hopes to see the measure before voters no later than 2025.