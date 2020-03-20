Harris County deputies search for 5 armed suspects behind home invasion

article

Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Deputies are searching for five suspects who ransacked a Houston home.

The deputies responded to reports of a home invasion robbery late Thursday in the 6000 block of Downwood Forest.

They arrived at the home to find the victims described as a 17-year-old man and a woman in her 40s. Both were assessed for injuries but were not transported.

Deputies say four Hispanic males and one Hispanic female forced their way inside the home through the back.

The suspects entered the home and pointed firearms at the two inside the home. They made a mess of the home, but it is unknown what they took from the property.

Authorities are investigating and dusting for fingerprints to help find the suspects.