Harris County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping, strangling woman for 'several days'

The Brief A Harris County man, Bryson Kalua, was arrested Monday, accused of kidnapping and strangling a woman he held for several days. Kalua has been booked into the Harris County Jail with a combined bond set at $60,000. It is currently unclear if the victim knew Kalua or the extent of any injuries she may have sustained.



Harris County constables arrested a man on Monday who is accused of kidnapping a woman, then strangling her and holding her against her will for several days, officials say.

Kidnapping in Harris County

What we know:

A deputy with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 was called to the 14600 block of Keystone Green Drive about a man who threatened to kill the caller.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, 32-year-old Bryson Kalua, was detained.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned Kalua did not allow the woman to leave the house or have contact with anyone else for days. The victim told deputies he choked her several times during the time she was being held against her will.

Kalua was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

He faces charges of kidnapping and assault/strangulation.

His combined bond has been set at $60,000.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not release any other information about the case, including if Kalua knew the victim prior to the alleged kidnapping.

It is unclear if the victim was injured and if she needed any type of medical attention.