Harris County Democratic Party says headquarters vandalized with paint, glue

article

The Harris County Democratic Party says vandals used red spray paint to write anti-election, pro-revolution messaging on the front on their headquarters building.

The vandalism was discovered as Harris County Democratic Party officials arrived at their offices on Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Party officials said the words “Election No, Revolution Yes” and a drawing of a sickle and hammer were painted across the front of the building.

“This is what happens when Republicans are losing,” said Lillie Schechter, Harris County Democratic Party Chair. “They use scare tactics and intimidation to scare voters.”

Red paint covered the door of the Harris County Democratic Party headquarters.

Advertisement

They say the entryway door was also covered in red dripping paint, and super glue was put in the locks so the office could not be entered.

“This will not distract us from our mission to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, making people’s lives better by enacting positive progressive policy,” Schechter said.

FOLLOW THE LATEST 2020 ELECTION NEWS