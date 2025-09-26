Harris County murder suspect dies just before expected plea deal

The Brief James Anderson, who was charged in 2023 with murdering his wife, Victoria Anderson, has died, court officials say. He experienced a medical emergency after arriving at the 208th District Court. Anderson was expected to plead guilty to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal.



Murder suspect James Anderson died on Friday right before he was expected to accept a plea deal in the death of his wife in Harris County.

Suspect dies before guilty plea

Anderson was in the 208th District Court at the Criminal Justice Center to make a guilty plea on the murder charge. According to reports, Anderson experienced a medical emergency while in the courtroom.

James Paul Anderson (Photo courtesy Houston Police Department)

Officials say the bailiff gave Anderson naloxone before EMS arrived. Houston Fire Department paramedics took him to Ben Taub hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the court officials, Anderson was going to agree to a 35-year sentence in prison as part of his plea deal.

James Anderson charged with wife's murder

The backstory:

Anderson was a special education teacher at Santa Fe Middle School in Cleveland ISD in 2023 when he was charged with shooting and killing his wife, Victoria Anderson, in Kingwood.

Houston police say they received a 911 call from a woman on Sept. 24, 2025, who stated her husband was threatening to shoot her. Dispatchers then report hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman.

Officers arrived at the home in the 4300 block of Vista Ridge Drive, where Anderson had barricaded himself inside along with his 3-year-old son. He later allowed the child to exit the home, officials say but refused to leave himself.

Anderson surrendered to police five hours later after HPD Hostage Negotiation and SWAT team were called to the home.

According to officers, they found Anderson's wife inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.