Woman dead, man transported by Life Flight from NW Harris County home

article

An investigation is underway at a home in northwest Harris County after a woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital.

Officials say deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 18900 block of Peralta Springs on Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When units and EMS arrived, forced entry was required, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

A man and a woman were found inside. The woman died at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital by Life Flight.

Investigators responded to the scene. No other information has been released.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.