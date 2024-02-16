A teen girl died after she was struck by two vehicles while crossing the street on Thursday night, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of Greenhouse Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by a pickup truck. She was then struck by a second vehicle, authorities say.

The girl was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the girl was not in a crosswalk, and the area was poorly lit.

Both drivers remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication, authorities say.