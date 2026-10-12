Harris County D.A. launches independent investigation into weekend incident involving ICE vehicle

The Brief The Harris County District Attorney's Office has announced they've launched an independent investigation into Saturday's incident involving an ICE vehicle. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said on X, "ICE tactics in our community are growing more brazen and more dangerous. High-speed pursuits and aggressive operations on busy streets put everyone at risk. No badge puts anyone above the law in Harris County, and we will continue to follow evidence wherever it may lead. If you or someone you know has any evidence related to this incident, we urge you to contact us immediately."



The Harris County District Attorney's Office has announced they've launched an independent investigation into Saturday's incident involving an ICE vehicle.

What they're saying:

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said on X, "ICE tactics in our community are growing more brazen and more dangerous. High-speed pursuits and aggressive operations on busy streets put everyone at risk. No badge puts anyone above the law in Harris County, and we will continue to follow evidence wherever it may lead. If you or someone you know has any evidence related to this incident, we urge you to contact us immediately."

The backstory:

The sheriff's office posted on X that they were responding to a reported auto-pedestrian crash that happened around 7:20 a.m. on Clay Road, near Highway 6 north on Saturday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, ICE agents were in pursuit of a wanted suspect who went south, then went westbound in the eastbound lanes, bailed out of the vehicle and ran away.

HCSO said ICE agents attempted to capture both individuals.

In the process of attempting to capture the passenger, a lone ICE agent in his vehicle, was trying to box one of the men into the backside building at the corner of the street, and that's when, authorities said, the ICE agent struck the man.

Officials said the man who was struck, who is 48-years-old, was taken to the hospital. Authorities said they were waiting for a medical update, but they said he has a broken leg and is being checked out for any other injuries. The man is currently in the custody of ICE at the hospital.

Harris County authorities said they do know who the ICE agent is that was involved in the crash.

Harris County officials said, according to ICE, they had a warrant for the driver of the vehicle, but did not say what the warrant was for. The man is in ICE custody for being in the country illegally as far as Harris County officials are aware.

Harris County officials said there weren't any guns, drugs, or anything illegal in the vehicle.

The other man who fled the scene, according to Harris County officials, has not been apprehended.

A representative of the Harris County Special Investigation Bureau did not know there was ICE activity going on prior to the crash occurring.

The other side:

ICE released a full statement on Saturday morning's incident late on Saturday. According to an ICE spokesperson:

On October 10, at approximately 8:30 AM CT, ICE was conducting a targeted enforcement operation in Harris County, Texas, to arrest Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and public safety threat. He has four prior arrests for driving under the influence and an arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm. He also has a final order of removal from a judge. Jose Mendoza-Cervantes has been previously removed twice and illegally entered our country—a felony—five times.

During surveillance, ICE observed their target and Miguel Parra-Hernandez, another illegal alien from Mexico, enter the vehicle. ICE then attempted a vehicle stop.

The illegal aliens then pulled over and fled on foot. As ICE officers attempted to apprehend the illegal aliens, Miguel Parra-Hernandez ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.

ICE immediately contacted EMS and provided aid. Miguel Parra-Hernandez sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He’s in stable condition.

Jose Mendoza-Cervantes remains at large.

"This dangerous attempt to evade arrest comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public.

Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

ICE is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of this illegal alien to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199 . They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form."