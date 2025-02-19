Harris County: Cypress Station shooting victims identified as mother and adult son

The Brief Officials identified the deceased shooting victims as Alberta Ceazar, 76, and Emanuel Ceazer, 47. Emmanuel's brother found him and their mother unresponsive in the apartment. Tipsters can call the HCSO Homicide Unit (713-274-9100) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-TIPS).



A mother and her adult son have been identified as victims killed in a Harris County shooting on Monday.

Cypress Station Drive shooting

What we know:

Harris County deputies were called to 990 Cypress Station Drive at about 8 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they said they found two people unresponsive with gunshot wounds in an apartment.

The victims have since been identified as 76-year-old Alberta Ceazer and 47-year-old Emanuel Ceazer.

Officials say they spoke to a family member who lives at the apartment. He told deputies that he came home and found his mother and brother unresponsive.

Neighbors also told deputies they heard "a verbal argument and commotion" near the apartment, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene unit is conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information can call them at 713-274-9100.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).