Cypress Station shooting: 2 dead following shooting in Harris County

Harris County authorities are investigating following a double shooting on Monday night.

2 dead in shooting on Cypress Station

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a shooting at a complex located at 990 Cypress Station.

Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation, deputies discovered one man and one woman with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said both people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials stated the suspects fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide information on descriptions on who the suspect's are.