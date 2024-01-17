Harris County crime: Woman's body found near Deussen Park

The Harris County Sheriff's office is on scene investigating after a woman's body was found near Deussen Park on Wednesday.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the discovery was made in the 14300 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway, adjacent to Deussen Park.

Gonzalez said the body of a woman was found.

The cause and manner of death is unknown.

Gonzalez said it's possible the body has been there longer than a day, but that is preliminary at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.