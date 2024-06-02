Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sunday.

Details are limited but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports units were called to 4822 E Sam Houston Parkway North near Cloverleaf where they found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to officials, the death appeared to be a homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.