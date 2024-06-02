Harris County crime: Woman found dead in apartment unit, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sunday.
Details are limited but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports units were called to 4822 E Sam Houston Parkway North near Cloverleaf where they found the body of a woman inside an apartment unit.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
According to officials, the death appeared to be a homicide.
This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.