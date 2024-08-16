Harris County crime: Woman dies after being found shot in apartment, authorities searching for suspects

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating after a woman was found shot in an apartment on Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said they were called out to an apartment complex located at 4200 FM 1960 Road West.

That's where authorities said they found an adult woman, possibly in her late 30s, shot inside an apartment.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.