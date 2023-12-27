Harris County crime: Woman arrested for DWI, was three times over legal limit

One woman was arrested after being caught driving while intoxicated in Harris County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the 9200 block of FM 2920 Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, the at-fault driver was identified as Mary Everett, 38, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication, officials said.

A series of standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and it was determined that Everett was intoxication.

Further investigation revealed that she had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated and that her alcohol content was .240, which is three times over the legal limit of alcohol.

Everett was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with driving while intoxicated - second offense.

Her bond was set at $5,000.