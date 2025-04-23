The Brief A woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing over $128 in lamb chops from Sam's Club in Harris County. Patricia Edwards was charged with theft, along with an open warrant for violation of bond conditions. Her bond for the theft was set at $100.



A woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing lamb chops from a Sam's Club in the Houston area.

Sam's Club theft: Over $128 in lamb chops taken, woman charged

What we know:

Authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said they were called out to the Sam's Club on East Richey Road in reference to a theft.

When they arrived, loss prevention reported that a female suspect, later identified as Patricia Edwards, concealed over $128 worth of lamb chops and passed all points of sale without purchasing the concealed merchandise.

Officials said they located Edwards, and the merchandise was recovered and returned to the business.

Further investigation revealed Edwards has an open warrant for violation of bond conditions, officials stated.

Edwards was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and was charged with theft.

Her bond was set at $100.