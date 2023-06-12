article

One woman is facing charges after flagging down a deputy with the Harris County Constables Office on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to a release, the deputy was flagged down by 28-year-old Autumn Ferro-Walters and began discussing her current personal affairs with Deputy Lazo. She also appeared to be intoxicated, officials said.

She then, according to officials, attempted to get into her vehicle to leave the area, however, the deputy prevented her from leaving.

Following a short physical fight, Ferro-Walters was detained.

Ferro-Walters is charged with driving while intoxicated and assault of a peace officer.

Her bond information wasn't released.