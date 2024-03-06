A couple is behind bars after a routine traffic stop by Constable Mark Herman's Office turned up extensive evidence of identity theft.

The occupants, Donavon Savoie and Kayla Matthews provided false information but were later identified as convicted felons.

Deputies say a search of their vehicle revealed 77 credit cards, mail from 81 addresses, fraudulent Texas Driver's Licenses, checks, and personal identifying information.

Both were arrested and charged with Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information and Tampering with a Government Document.

Donavon's bond was set at $50,000.00, while Kayla's bond was set at $40,000.00 by the 248th District Court.