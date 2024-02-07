Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force fatally shot a suspect in East Harris County Wednesday morning.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Preliminary reports indicate that a suspect had been shot in the 14600 block of Lourdes.

Authorities later revealed the task force was in the area conducting surveillance on the suspect, who was a wanted fugitive for five sexual assaults on a child. When they saw the suspect, task force members from the Marshals and HCSO approached him and he got in a vehicle and produced a weapon. Authorities then shot the suspect upon seeing the gun.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

There were no reported injuries to law enforcement personnel.

SUGGESTED: HSCO: Deputies mistake woman for a burglar, shoot her multiple times inside her apartment

The incident is currently under investigation.

