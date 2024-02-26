One man is wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing an elderly person’s vehicle from a valet parking lot in Harris County.

According to officials, they were called out to Memorial Hermann Hospital, located in the 27000 block of Northwest Freeway, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, the victim, an elderly patient, stated that her truck was stolen from the valet parking.

Constable deputies were able to quickly locate the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a local restaurant nearby.

After further investigation, officials said it was discovered that Ryan Raymer, a patient who left the hospital earlier the same day, against medical advice, stole the vehicle.

Ryan Raymer

Raymer is wanted for felony theft from an elderly person.

If you know where Raymer is, contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 or your local law enforcement.