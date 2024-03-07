The armed robber responsible for the murder of convenience store clerk Donna Peña in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison. Cox-Davis, 24, was convicted of capital murder for fatally shooting 32-year-old Donna Peña, a devoted mother of two, during a robbery at a gas station in northwest Harris County on March 8, 2019.

Donna Pena (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Assistant District Attorney Chandler Raine, chief of the DA’s Homicide Division, and ADA Michael Hanover, a felony chief, prosecuted the case. Raine commented on the incident, saying, "He gave this woman about two seconds to open the cash register before he opened fire, killing her. It is just an awful case, and this was the right decision for the victim’s family, who want to put this ordeal behind them, so they can mourn in peace."

Cox-Davis (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies collected crucial evidence, including surveillance footage capturing the crime. The assailant, seen on video wearing a distinctive blue hoodie, was tracked to a subdivision behind the gas station. Subsequent DNA analysis conducted on the hoodie matched a DNA sample from Cox-Davis.

"This defendant had no regard for anyone else when he used a gun to rob and steal, and now the victim’s family will never again see this hardworking and beloved woman," stated District Attorney Kim Ogg. "This agreement ensures that the defendant will spend decades in prison with no appeals."

Cox-Davis chose to plead guilty to murder, striking a deal that would confine him to life in prison. As part of the agreement, he relinquished his right to appeal the conviction or the prison sentence. A stipulation requires him to serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The conclusion of this trial marks a significant step towards justice for Donna Peña's family, providing them with a semblance of closure as they grapple with the loss of their loved one.



