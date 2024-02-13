Harris County crime: Man arrested for inappropriately touching himself in community gym

One man has been arrested on charges following an indecent exposure call on Tuesday in Harris County.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, they responded to the call in the 12500 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the male suspect was captured on video surveillance inappropriately touching himself in the community gym while a woman was working out.

The man was later taken to the Harris County Jail.