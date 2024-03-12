A Houston man is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping following a disturbing incident involving his girlfriend, as detailed in court documents from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Darrell Kelly, 44, is facing an aggravated kidnapping charge with a bond of $35,000 and a criminal trespass charge with a bond of $100.

The incident unfolded at Glen Cove Apartments in north Harris County on December 4th, 2023.

Authorities responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault involving a family member. Upon arrival, the girlfriend detailed a tale of abuse allegedly inflicted by her boyfriend, Darrell Kelly.

According to the girlfriend, she had been dating Kelly for approximately one month, starting in November. The abuse reportedly began on or about Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, when Kelly, enraged over money, proceeded to burn her with a torch lighter as a form of punishment. This resulted in burns to the right side of her face, right-hand thumb, and index finger fingertips.

The victim further alleged that Kelly stopped her from leaving the apartment, taking her medication, or using her cell phone. She claimed that Kelly would coerce her into performing sexual acts against her will.

The abuse escalated on December 2nd, 2023 when the victim was reportedly asleep and woke up to Kelly burning her left leg with a cast iron grill.

She managed to escape the apartment while Kelly was gone. She sought refuge in a neighbor's apartment and called the authorities.'

Constable Mark Herman's office handled a trespassing incident at the 16100 block of the North Freeway, finding and identifying the suspect, Darrell Kelly, inside a vacant apartment.

Kelly's initial court appearance was scheduled for 1 a.m. on March 12, 2024, with the next court date set for 9 a.m. on March 13, 2024.



