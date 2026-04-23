Harris County crime: Man arrested, accused of stealing 11 plants from business

The Brief A man is facing theft charges after being accused of stealing plants from a business in Harris County, authorities said. According to a release, authorities were called out to a business at 1000 Gulfgate Center Mall in regards to a shoplifting call. Officials said Diego Gonzalez allegedly took 11 plants valued at over $350.00 from the store and passed all points of sale without paying for the plants.



A man is facing theft charges after being accused of stealing plants from a business in Harris County, authorities said.

What we know:

According to a release, authorities were called out to a business at 1000 Gulfgate Center Mall in regards to a shoplifting call.

Officials said Diego Gonzalez allegedly took 11 plants valued at over $350.00 from the store and passed all points of sale without paying for the plants.

Diego Gonzalez

Deputies later located Gonzalez and he was detained.

Gonzalez was charged with theft-shoplifting and failure to ID.

Gonzalez was taken to the Harris County Jail for booking and processing.

Officials added Gonzalez was charged just a week prior for a similar theft.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what happened in the first theft.