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Harris County crime: Man arrested, accused of stealing 11 plants from business

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Published  April 23, 2026 7:14pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man is facing theft charges after being accused of stealing plants from a business in Harris County, authorities said. 
    • According to a release, authorities were called out to a business at 1000 Gulfgate Center Mall in regards to a shoplifting call. 
    • Officials said Diego Gonzalez allegedly took 11 plants valued at over $350.00 from the store and passed all points of sale without paying for the plants. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is facing theft charges after being accused of stealing plants from a business in Harris County, authorities said. 

What we know:

According to a release, authorities were called out to a business at 1000 Gulfgate Center Mall in regards to a shoplifting call. 

Officials said Diego Gonzalez allegedly took 11 plants valued at over $350.00 from the store and passed all points of sale without paying for the plants. 

Diego Gonzalez

Deputies later located Gonzalez and he was detained. 

Gonzalez was charged with theft-shoplifting and failure to ID. 

Gonzalez was taken to the Harris County Jail for booking and processing. 

Officials added Gonzalez was charged just a week prior for a similar theft. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on what happened in the first theft. 

The Source: Harris County officials

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