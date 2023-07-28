Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of exposing himself at a business in north Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the incident occurred on Wednesday in the 5300 block of FM 1960 Road E.

Authorities say a female reported that the suspect approached her, exposed his genitalia, grabbed her and made lewd comments.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with dark blonde hair and a full beard. He was wearing a faded yellow shirt and blue jeans. The constable’s office released surveillance photos of him.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

"If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.