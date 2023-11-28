Harris County Crime: Man accused of assaulting deputy, pretrial staff member

One man is facing several charges after being charged with assaulting a public servant, which is a second degree felony.

Deijorn Plumbar was arrested early Saturday morning after deputies responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Cypresswood Drive.

Deijorn Plumbar

Officials said while deputies were investigating the disturbance, a male, later identified as Plumbar, refused to follow commands and struck a deputy in the face.

Authorities said Plumbar was detained and taken to the Harris County Jail where he assaulted a pretrial staff member during transport.

Plumbar is charged with assault on a public servant and assault.

Bond for Plumbar is set at $60,000.