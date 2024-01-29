The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs public assistance in investigating the fatal shooting of a man standing outside a gas station. Ernest Brooks,69, was fatally shot on October 19th, 2023, around 9:45 p.m. at the Stop n Save gas station on Ella Blvd, on the 15300 block.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office believe Brooks was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting that took place on October 19, 2023. (Courtesy of The Harris County Sheriff's Office)

ORIGINAL STORY: Ella Boulevard shooting: 1 dead in apparent drive-by outside convenience store

Initial findings suggest that several suspects in a dark-colored sedan drove past the gas station and unleashed a barrage of gunfire, hitting Brooks, who happened to be in front of the store at the time.

Authorities say Brooks is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Brooks, 69, was fatally shoot while standing outside of a gas station. (Courtesy of The Harris County Sheriff's Office)

After reviewing surveillance footage from the scene, investigators saw potential witnesses present during the shooting. They urge anyone who was there or witnessed the events to come forward with any information they may have.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or was present at the time to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.



