Harris County crime: Body found in Humble retention pond, authorities investigating

Harris County authorities are on the scene after a body was found in a retention pond on Monday evening.

Body found in Humble retention pond

What we know:

Authorities said the discovery was made in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive on Monday.

Officials said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are assisting the Humble Police Department with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether the victim was male or female or any additional details.

