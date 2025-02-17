Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crime: Body found in Humble retention pond, authorities investigating

Published  February 17, 2025 6:38pm CST
Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a body was found in a retention pond on Monday evening. 

What we know:

Authorities said the discovery was made in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive on Monday. 

Officials said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are assisting the Humble Police Department with the incident. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not said whether the victim was male or female or any additional details. 

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office. 

