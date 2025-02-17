Harris County crime: Body found in Humble retention pond, authorities investigating
HUMBLE, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a body was found in a retention pond on Monday evening.
What we know:
Authorities said the discovery was made in the 20600 block of Kenswick Drive on Monday.
Officials said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are assisting the Humble Police Department with the incident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said whether the victim was male or female or any additional details.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office.