Harris County crime: 80 arrests made, 103 warrants cleared, during round-up targeting violent offenders

Harris County Crime: 80 arrests made during weeklong warrant round-up

HCSO, in partnership with the FBI, the DEA Houston Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, announced the results on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

In total, 80 arrests were made, and 103 warrants were cleared, including 96 felony warrants, during the weeklong operation. 53 of those warrants involved crimes against children.

What they're saying:

"These operations require planning, intelligence, teamwork, and trust," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Every day a violent fugitive remains at large is another day they have the opportunity to harm someone. We refuse to let that happen."

Sheriff Gonzalez emphasized that the success of the warrants roundup reflects a unified commitment to protecting victims and holding violent offenders accountable. "Today’s results send a clear message: If you commit violent crimes in Harris County, we are coming for you," he said.

Most significant arrests made:

According to officials, three significant arrests were made during the operation including the arrest of Joshua Gomez, Roberto Arnaldo Vasquez III, and Wilfred Sequeiros.

Arrest of Joshua Gomez

Joshua Gomez

According to a release, Gomez is accused of a years-long pattern of sexual assaults and indecent offenses across multiple Texas counties.

Officials said, to date, 13 women have come forward, and detectives believe there may be more survivors who have not yet come forward.

Authorities stated the Violent Persons Warrants Task Force located Gomez at his home in Katy and took him into custody without incident.

Felony charges have been filed in Hidalgo County and Harris County, with additional offenses under investigation.

FOX 26 has previously reported on Gomez, read more about his history here.

Arrest of Roberto Arnaldo Vasquez III

According to the release, Vasquez is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Officials said on Nov. 17, Texas Department of Public Safety special agents and members of HCSO’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) pursued an open aggravated sexual assault of a child warrant for Vasquez.

Investigators later tracked him to a home in the Cloverleaf area of eastern Harris County, where he was taken into custody.

Arrest of Wilfred Sequeiros

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Wilfred Sequeiros being escorted through the airport. (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

According to the release, Sequeiros, a former elementary school teacher and soccer coach with Klein ISD and Houston ISD, is accused of sexually and physically assaulting at least seven children between the ages of seven and ten from 2014 to 2019.

Authorities stated his victims began coming forward in 2019, leading to his arrest the next year.

Officials said during preparations for the warrants operation, HCSO identified the open cases and collaborated with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force to locate Sequeiros in Peru. Working closely with the Peruvian government, federal partners with the United States Marshals Service coordinated his extradition.