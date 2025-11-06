The Brief At least six people were injured in shootings involving Halloween parties in Harris County. The shootings occurred on Oct. 26, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2. The sheriff's office says they all involved Halloween parties that were advertised on social media and attended by young people.



Harris County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible for three separate shootings involving teens at Halloween parties in recent weeks.

Parties end in ‘chaos’

What they're saying:

HCSO Assistant Chief John Nanny says there is not any evidence of a connection between the shootings that happened on Oct. 26, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, but they all involved Halloween parties that were advertised on social media.

"Over the past several weeks, our deputies have responded to scenes that no parent or neighbors should ever have to experience. Large gatherings of teens, parties shared on social media that quickly spiraled into violence. Moments that were supposed to be filled with fun and friendship ended in chaos and fear," Asst. Chief Nanny said.

Oct. 26 shooting on Cornette Drive

The sheriff’s office says three males were shot at a Halloween party on Oct. 26 that had been advertised on social media and had "obviously gotten out of control." Authorities say there were several underage people there.

Authorities say the suspect got into an altercation with some other people there, and then he fired a handgun into the crowd. Three people were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Suspect information:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 16–19 years old, with a thin build, 5’6" tall, wearing a black skeleton costume.

The sheriff’s office says he was with a female wearing a military-style costume and another male who was wearing a green hoodie with a live bearded dragon on his shoulder.

Nov. 1 shooting on Nelson Street

The sheriff’s office says shots were fired at a "warehouse style" Halloween party involving hundreds of teens in the 27400 block of Nelson Street in Spring on Nov. 1.

Authorities say there was some kind of altercation between several people, and multiple shots were fired.

There was initially a report of someone being injured, but authorities were unable to locate that person at local hospitals.

Suspect information:

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The sheriff’s office says several people had reportedly been carrying guns, but none of them have been identified.

Nov. 2 shooting on Wyatt Road

Three 17-year-olds were shot at the Fall Creek Sports Complex on Wyatt Road on Nov. 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, a group of teens had gathered at the property after a Halloween party in Summer Creek, and one or more people started shooting. Three teens were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information:

There is no description of a suspect.

Reward offered

What you can do:

Anyone with information in any of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. You could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.