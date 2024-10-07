Harris County crime: 5-month-old girl dies after alleged child abuse, parents arrested

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 5-month-old girl named Ja'nae died after being taken to the hospital.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 5-month-old was said to be throwing up, partially paralyzed, and vomiting blood on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Gonzalez said, however, the little girl wasn't taken to the emergency room until Sunday.

Officials stated the 5-month-old appeared to have old and new fractures, brain bleed, and no brain function.

The parents, Glenn Smith, 25, and Jasmine Ellison, 23, were both arrested for injury to a child/serious bodily injury.

Both are now behind bars at the Harris County Jail, officials said.