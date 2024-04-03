Authorities need your help locating two suspects accused of committing an aggravated robbery in Harris County.

The robbery occurred around 5:30 a.m. on March 30 at a convenience store located at 11510 Boudreaux Road.

Officials said video surveillance captured two Hispanic male suspects who robbed the location at gunpoint before leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information on who the suspects are, you're asked to contact authorities at (281) 376-3472.