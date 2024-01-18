Harris County crime: 2 arrested after 20-minute 4-wheeler chase

Two people have been arrested after a wild 20-minute police chase in Harris County on Thursday night.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 1, it all started around 8:15 p.m. near South Braeswood.

Officials said they were doing wheelies on the roadway and driving erratically.

When deputies tried to pull them over, they kept going.

The 4-wheelers led Precinct 1 deputy constables to Fort Bend County Toll Plaza at West Orem.

That's when the 4-wheelers got stuck there and then they went off road.

The two people on the 4-wheelers were arrested.

Officials added two others on mini-motor bikes got away.

If you have any information about what happened, contact authorities.