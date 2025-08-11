Harris County crash: Pedestrian dead, hit by three vehicles in north Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit three times in the north Houston-area.
Man killed crossing the road
What we know:
Lieutenant R. Berry from the sheriff's office says deputies were called to the 1300 block of West Mount Houston Road about a man being hit by a truck.
Authorities at the scene learned a woman in a black pick-up hit a pedestrian who had just left the Valero store and was crossing the street.
When the woman tried to turn around to render aid, she saw the man was hit by two more vehicles that continued driving.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Officials have not been able to identify the man.
It is unclear if the other two drivers who left the scene will face any charges.
The Source: Harris County Lieutenant R. Berry gave details at the scene.