Man in stalled vehicle dies in crash on Eastex Freeway in north Harris County

A man is dead after being struck by an SUV while sitting in his stalled vehicle, authorities say.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway northbound at Little York Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an abandoned vehicle in a moving lane of traffic. Just moments after that call, they received another call about a two-vehicle crash in the same area.

On the scene, investigators say an Uber driver was coming home from work in a GMC Yukon SUV, drove over the hill crest, and ran into the back of the man's stalled Jaguar sedan.

Police say the man died at the scene, and the woman driving the SUV declined medical treatment.

According to authorities, the woman driving the SUV did not show signs of intoxication.

All northbound lanes were closed during the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.