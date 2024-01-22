A man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles in north Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, the deadly crash occurred at FM 1960 Bypass Road W and Kenswick Drive.

Westbound lanes of FM 1960 are closed for the investigation.

The constable's office says the male victim was struck by multiple vehicles, and a bicycle was also found in the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.