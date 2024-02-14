Harris County authorities are on the scene after an elderly man was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the crash occurred in the 23000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No word yet on the man's condition. However, authorities said the driver of the vehicle was on location.

EMS and firefighters are on the scene treating the elderly man.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.