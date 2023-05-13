The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a driver didn’t remain at the scene after hitting a woman who had jumped out of another moving vehicle.

The deadly crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday along the I-45 North Freeway near Airtex Drive.

According to authorities, the driver and his girlfriend were in a pickup truck when there was a disturbance between them. Deputies say the woman in the passenger seat jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving.

She was then struck by another vehicle, which was not at the scene when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that the woman was in did remain at the scene.

There is no description of the other vehicle at this time.