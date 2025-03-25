Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crash: Child critically injured in golf-cart crash

Published  March 25, 2025 9:53pm CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • One child is in critical condition after a golf car crash on Tuesday.
    • The crash occurred in the 16300 block of Silver Emperor and Texas Trumpet Trail.
    • Authorities said the golf cart was being operated by a male and female child.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One child is in critical condition following a crash involving a golf cart on Tuesday in Harris County. 

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 16300 block of Silver Emperor and Texas Trumpet Trail, around 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the injuries were life-threatening for at least one of the juveniles in the golf cart. 

Officials said a male and female child, who are related, were operating the golf cart when it crashed. 

What we don't know:

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

The children's age's were not provided. 

The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. 

