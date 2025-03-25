Harris County crash: Child critically injured in golf-cart crash
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One child is in critical condition following a crash involving a golf cart on Tuesday in Harris County.
What we know:
According to officials, the crash occurred in the 16300 block of Silver Emperor and Texas Trumpet Trail, around 6:45 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they determined that the injuries were life-threatening for at least one of the juveniles in the golf cart.
Officials said a male and female child, who are related, were operating the golf cart when it crashed.
What we don't know:
Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The children's age's were not provided.
The Source: Information provided by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.