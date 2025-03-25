Harris County crash: Child critically injured in golf-cart crash

article

The Brief One child is in critical condition after a golf car crash on Tuesday. The crash occurred in the 16300 block of Silver Emperor and Texas Trumpet Trail. Authorities said the golf cart was being operated by a male and female child.



What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 16300 block of Silver Emperor and Texas Trumpet Trail, around 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the injuries were life-threatening for at least one of the juveniles in the golf cart.

Officials said a male and female child, who are related, were operating the golf cart when it crashed.

What we don't know:

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The children's age's were not provided.