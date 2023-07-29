An 18-wheeler driver was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed into a car and injured a motorist, according to court documents.

Records show Luis Alberto Hernandez Ostos, 34, is charged with intoxication assault following a crash on Thursday.

According to allegations read in probable cause court on Friday night, Hernandez Ostos was driving an 18-wheeler when he allegedly rear-ended a motorist’s vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash with other vehicles.

Charging documents state that a motorist sustained a fractured wrist and fractured ribs.

Hernandez Ostos allegedly had signs of intoxication and an open container of beer in plain view. According to court documents, he allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol content of 0.194 and 0.198, more than two times over the legal limit.

His bond was set at $25,000. If he is released, he must abide by certain conditions including no possession or consumption of alcohol, and he can’t go within 50 feet of any establishment where alcoholic beverages are primarily sold.