Harris County Constable search for missing 16-year-old girl from Spring

The Harris County Constable’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding Mariah Garcia, 16.



Authorities say Garcia was last seen at her family’s home in Spring, on Aug. 29.

She is described as Hispanic, standing at 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her ears and nose are pierced.

Caution advised: if you see this child, do not approach and immediately contact law enforcement.

If anyone has information about Mariah Garcia, you are urged to contact the Harris County Constable’s Office at 1-281-376-3472, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.