Harris County Constable Deputy hospitalized after hit by suspected drunk driver

A constable deputy with Harris County Precinct 4 was rushed to a hospital overnight Monday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol vehicle and sped off.

It happened a little after 5 a.m., according to Constable Mark Herman's Office when the deputy was driving in the 13500 block of Veterans Memorial and Fountainhead Dr. in northwest Harris County

That's when officials said Emily Garcia, 22, rear-ended the deputy's patrol car before fleeing the scene.

Emily Garcia (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

A responding officer was able to find Garcia's vehicle nearby due to it having heavy damage on the front end.

The 22-year-old was then detained and showed several signs of intoxication, so she was booked into the Harris County Jail for Failure to Stop and Render Aid as well as Driving While Intoxicated charges.

Meanwhile, the constable deputy is, at last check, in stable condition, but officials are praying for a speedy recovery.