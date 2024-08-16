The proposed $2.6 billion budget approved by Harris County commissioners includes a tax hike for flood control.

Years after taxpayers approved spending billion on flood mitigation effort, in response the Hurricane Harvey flooding, the county flood control district says it needs more money to keep those improvements in good working order.

SUGGESTED: FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia likens it to owning a brand-new car.

"You can't buy a new car and not change the tires, not change the oil; you've got to maintain a brand-new car to get the most out of it," he says. "That's the same thing we're talking about here. All the infrastructure we've provided, and improvements that we're making, needs to be maintained."

The proposed rate-hike would add about $60 to the average property-owners tax bill, and raise about $115 million to be spent on maintenance and new flood control measures.

After some public hearings, Garcia expects the proposal will be complete next month, and on the November ballot.