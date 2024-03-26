The Harris County Commissioners Court approved two childcare initiatives aimed at improving childcare services in the county.

The first offers a complete property tax exemption to eligible childcare facilities while the second aims to provide comprehensive support for families raising children with developmental delays.

SUGGESTED: Harris County stabbing: Mom says she's sorry, in disbelief after her 12-year-old allegedly stabbed a woman

The property tax exemption for childcare facilities was approved by Texas voters through a constitutional amendment, officials said. The goal of the exemption is to alleviate financial pressures for quality childcare facilities while encouraging them to serve low-income families who rely on the Texas Workforce Commission subsidy to pay.

"Lack of access to affordable childcare is a significant barrier to prosperity for working families in Harris County," Commissioner Rodney Ellis said in a news release. "That's why Commissioners Court has made historic investments in childcare, from funding zero-cost childcare slots to supporting facility upgrades and more. I fully support a 100% property tax exemption for qualifying childcare centers as one more tool in our toolbox to support working families and the future of our kids."

Commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD to operate the Responsive Intervention Supports & Engagement (RISE) program, which will address the needs of families raising children with developmental delays.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the program will reach nearly 25,000 families and will provide critical support and early intervention.

"All children deserve the best quality care and education to reach their full potential," Ellis said. "Children who receive early intervention for developmental delays are more likely to acquire skills to achieve positive long-term outcomes."

RISE will serve families with children who are born with developmental disabilities affecting their cognitive development or mental health. The program will provide access to critical resources to improve children’s outcomes. It will target Second, Third and Fifth Wards along with Sunnyside and Sharpstown.