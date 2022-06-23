Child rescued from 'horrific' living conditions, parents arrested: constable's office

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says an undercover operation resulted in the rescue of a 7-year-old child from "horrific" living conditions and the arrest of her parents.

Richard Charles Colton, 71, and Rose Shengmei Colton, 38, are charged with child endangerment. Rose is also charged with prostitution.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

On Wednesday, the constable’s office said undercover deputies infiltrated the home during an investigation after receiving information about a prostitution operation.

According to court documents, Richard and Rose are accused of allowing sex buyers to enter the home at night, placing the child in imminent danger.

The constable’s office says the child who was in the home at the time of the operation was removed at the direction of Child Protective Services.

Probable cause was found in Richard’s case overnight. His bond was set at $15,000. If he is released on bond, he must abide by certain conditions including no possession of weapons or firearms and no contact with children under 17 without the court’s permission.

Rose is set to appear for a bond review hearing on Thursday morning.