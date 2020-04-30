Harris County chase ends with suspect shot

Police say a suspect was shot when he engaged Harris County deputies and a Baytown officer in gunfire at the end of a car chase Wednesday night.

According to the Baytown Police Department, Harris County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the area of I-10 and Uvalde, but the suspect refused to stop and led deputies on a lengthy pursuit.

Baytown police officers responded to assist the deputies around 9:50 p.m. As the suspect vehicle entered Baytown city limits, officers deployed Stop Sticks, which brought the suspect vehicle to a stop in the 4700 block of I-10.

As the vehicle came to a stop in the eastbound mainlanes of I-10, police say the driver engaged the officers with gunfire. In response, Baytown PD says one Baytown officer and three Harris County deputies discharged their duty weapons. The suspect was shot multiple times in his lower extremities.

Officers summoned medical assistance for the suspect and began to render aid until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on the scene.

The 25-year-old male suspect was airlifted to the hospital. Authorities say his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

None of the officers involved in the incident were injured.

Once he is released from the hospital, police say the suspect could be facing multiple felony charges, including felony evading in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a public servant.

The Baytown officer involved in the incident is a 10-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department. The deputies involved are 12-year, 6-year and 2-year veterans of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baytown Police Department is conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The Internal Affairs Division for the Baytown Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will conduct internal reviews for their officers who were involved, as is customary in these types of incidents.

