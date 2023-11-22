Expand / Collapse search

Harris County K-9 seen dragging chase suspect, biting down on his leg

Harris County
HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are in a neighborhood in north Houston after a car chase turned into a pursuit.

According to Constable Mark Herman, constable deputies from Precinct 4 initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle which ended in the 18900 block of Imperial Valley Drive when the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran.

Officials say the suspects were arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

VIDEO: Harris County K9 captures suspect

Video from SkyFOX shows Harris County Constable Deputies arresting a suspect involved in a chase in the north Houston area. A K-9 dog is seen booting down on the suspect's leg to stop them from escaping and for a second, one of the constable deputies is seen, what appears to be hitting the dog, to possibly get it to release the man.

No other information has been released on the incident or what possible charges will be filed.