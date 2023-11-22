Harris County authorities are in a neighborhood in north Houston after a car chase turned into a pursuit.

According to Constable Mark Herman, constable deputies from Precinct 4 initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle which ended in the 18900 block of Imperial Valley Drive when the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran.

Officials say the suspects were arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Video from our SkyFOX shows one of the constable deputies K-9 biting down on one of the suspect's legs while he was on the ground and not letting go. For a brief moment, the constable deputy appears to hit the dog in an attempt to get the dog to let go.

No other information has been released on the incident or what possible charges will be filed.