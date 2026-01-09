Harris County chase ends in car fire on Greens Road, 2 people detained

The Brief Two people have been detained in connection to a traffic stop and chase in north Harris County. The passenger of a vehicle stopped during a traffic stop, got into the driver's seat and led deputies on a chase. Deputies say the vehicle hit something during the chase causing it to become airborne. The vehicle caught fire when it landed.



Two people were detained, one of which was injured, after a traffic stop escalated into a chase with Harris County deputies early Friday morning.

Traffic stop ends in car fire

What we know:

Lieutenant Wheeler with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports a night shift patrol unit tried to conduct a traffic stop at JFK Boulevard and Beltway 8 near Bush Airport.

The deputies say a silver minivan slowed down and there were multiple passengers who got out. The driver was detained by deputies, but a male passenger got into the drivers seat and drove off leading deputies on a chase, according to officials.

At some point, the driver was going down Greens Road and the minivan appeared to have hit something, Lt. Wheeler says. The vehicle went airborne and caught fire after landing close by Francis Elementary School.

The second male driver was detained by deputies and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Lt. Wheeler says he is unsure how many passengers were initially in the minivan when it was first stopped.

It has not been said what charges the detained males face. They have also not been identified.