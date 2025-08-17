North Harris County: Wanted suspect drives off after crashing into home
PRINCETON PLACE, Texas - Authorities with Harris County Precinct 4 are looking to identify the driver who crashed into a home in the Princeton Place area Saturday night.
What we know:
According to the Constable's Office, the crash happened on Sandusky Drive and Londay Way, near Kuykendahl and West Rayford Roads.
Officials say a vehicle crashed into a home in the area and fled the scene.
No major injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
There is no information about any potential suspects or the vehicle that was involved.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.