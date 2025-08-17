North Harris County: Wanted suspect drives off after crashing into home

The Brief The crash was reported Saturday night in the Princeton Place area off Kuykendahl Road. A vehicle allegedly crashed into a home and fled the scene. No major injuries were reported. Authorities are looking to identify the driver.



Authorities with Harris County Precinct 4 are looking to identify the driver who crashed into a home in the Princeton Place area Saturday night.

Harris County: Driver wanted for crashing into house

What we know:

According to the Constable's Office, the crash happened on Sandusky Drive and Londay Way, near Kuykendahl and West Rayford Roads.

Officials say a vehicle crashed into a home in the area and fled the scene.

No major injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

There is no information about any potential suspects or the vehicle that was involved.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.