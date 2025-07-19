Southwest Harris County: Victim hospitalized for alleged assault; suspect detained, detective says
HOUSTON, Texas - A suspect is one of two people who were sent to a hospital following an assault call in southwest Harris County late Friday night.
Harris County: Bellaire Boulevard assault call
What we know:
At about 11 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call on Bellaire Boulevard and Addicks Clodine Road.
The suspect was at the scene when officials arrived, and the person was detained.
According to a detective at the scene, both the victim and the suspect were sent to hospitals. The victim's injuries were reportedly life-threatening.
Charges are pending against the suspect.
The incident is still under investigation.
What we don't know:
No other information about the alleged assault is available at this time.
No one has been identified, and there is no information on the suspect's condition.
The Source: OnScene and Harris County Detective Barnett