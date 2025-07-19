Southwest Harris County: Victim hospitalized for alleged assault; suspect detained, detective says

The Brief Police responded to an assault call late Friday night on Bellaire Boulevard. The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against a suspect who has also been hospitalized.



A suspect is one of two people who were sent to a hospital following an assault call in southwest Harris County late Friday night.

Harris County: Bellaire Boulevard assault call

What we know:

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call on Bellaire Boulevard and Addicks Clodine Road.

The suspect was at the scene when officials arrived, and the person was detained.

According to a detective at the scene, both the victim and the suspect were sent to hospitals. The victim's injuries were reportedly life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

The incident is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

No other information about the alleged assault is available at this time.

No one has been identified, and there is no information on the suspect's condition.