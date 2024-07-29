The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a capital murder suspect.

Officials are searching for 22-year-old Jacoby Guillory.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks Jacoby Malik Guillory for capital murder

Authorities stated that Guillory and four codefendants committed a robbery in the 18200 block of Westfield Place Drive.

Jacoby Malik Guillory

During the robbery, officials said Arnold Thompason was shot and killed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

If you know where Guillory is, contact authorities at (713) 274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.